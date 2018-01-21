Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has revealed that guaranteeing a player game time has never been a determination of a contract with the club.

Kaizer Chiefs can't guarantee Brilliant Khuzwayo game time

This was after reports emerged at the beginning of the year that Brilliant Khuzwayo demanded to be considered for some of the games before he could renew his contract with Amakhosi.

While Motaung confirmed that they were still looking to extend the 27-year-old's contract, he admitted that he will have to compete for his place like any other player in the team.

He went further to indicate that even Leonardo Castro never demanded to be guaranteed game time when Chiefs signed him from Mamelodi Sundowns late last year.

"We've never had such a trend in terms of determining a contract. [Leonardo] Castro came and he never said to us, 'I need to play and if I don't play, I don't sign'," Motaung told the media.

Coach Steve Komphela also weighed in on the matter, and he made it clear that such demands will only put him under pressure as head coach.

"It's only sensible that you must be given game time, but as a condition, it becomes very difficult for a coach," Komphela said.

Khuzwayo has been with the Glamour Boys since 2012, but he's often found himself having to battle with Itumeleng Khune for the No.1 jersey over the years.

He was linked with a possible move to Cape Town City, but his high salary demands appear to be standing between him and a possible move the Mother City.

Having featured sparingly for the Soweto giants over the past five-and-a-half years, Khuzwayo feels the time is right for him to start playing regular football in the top flight.

Orlando Pirates were also reported to be keen on his signature, but none of his admirers, including Amakhosi's arch-rivals, are yet to make a concrete offer for his services.