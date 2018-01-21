Sofapaka set to complete deal for Zanzibar ace

Sofapaka are set to complete the signing of Zanzibar midfielder Abdul Aziz Makame next week.

Sofapaka President Elly Kalekwa has revealed to Goal that talks are at an advanced stage and that the Zanzibar star is expected in the country in the coming week to sign a contract.

“We’ll finalise the deal next week. There is no problem. It (deal) is still on,” Kalekwa told Goal.

Kalekwa, who did not divulge more information about the talks, is confident that Makame's capture will be of great significance to the team's title ambitions this season.

“If a team finishes second, the only other option you have is to win it (title) the following year. Everyone here wants the title. We have the thirst to win the league this year.

“We have strengthened weak areas that made us miss the title last season and I can say that we have the best squad in the league this season. That’s why we are signing top players. He’s coming to Sofapaka.”

Makame attracted the interest of Batoto ba Mungu during the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge while featuring for Zanzibar Heroes.

Sofapaka finished second behind Gor Mahia last season.