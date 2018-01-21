Sofapaka have not shut the door on former AFC Leopards custodian Ian Otieno.

Sofapaka have not shut the door on keeper Ian Otieno

Otieno walked out of Sofapaka’s negotiation table mid-way through to attend trials with Zambian side Red Arrows early this week.

But Batoto ba Mungu President Elly Kalekwa says the door is not completely shut for the promising goalkeeper even though the club is not in desperate need of another custodian at the moment.

“Truth is, we were talking with him (Otieno), but we had not reached an agreement yet. He’s a free player at the moment because we had not paid him anything by the time he left.

“We don’t have any problem with him. If he still loves the club and would want to be part of the bigger Sofapaka family, then we can take him, but it’s not a must because we have three goalkeepers at the moment,” Kalekwa told Goal.

The former Posta Rangers goalkeeper is among players released by Ingwe at the end of last season.