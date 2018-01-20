Benson Shilongo and Gift Links join Asyouty Sport from Platinum Stars

Benson Shilongo and Gift Links have both joined Egyptian outfit Asyouty Sport from Platinum Stars.

Reports emerged earlier this week that the two players had attracted interest from the Egyptian club, and they flew to north Africa to completed their moves on Friday.

Shilongo penned a three-and-a-half-year deal, while Links was handed a four-and-a-half-year deal by Asyouty Sport.

The duo joined Dikwena's first team in 2016, with Links coming through the club's youth structures. Shilongo was signed from Botswana outfit Gaborone United.

They struggled for game time under Roger de Sa this season, making two appearance each without finding the back of the net during the first half of the season.

Links becomes only the second South African-born player to ply his trade in Egypt, following Phakamani Mahlambi's move to Al Ahly at the start of the season.

Shilongo on the other hand, is the only Namibian player currently playing his football in Egypt.

Since his arrival from Gaborone United in 2016, Shilongo scored five goals with a single assist to his name in 21 appearances.

Links (19) featured eight times for the North West-based during his one-and-a-half years at the club.

Dikwena's decision to sell both players is seen as part of restructuring the club, as reports of a possible change in ownership continue to gain momentum.

Earlier this week, Dikwena sold both Siyabonga Zulu and Katlego Otladisa to Mamelodi Sundowns, although the latter will only move to Chloorkop in the new season.

According to local reports, the Morfou brothers, who previously owned Mpumalanga Black Aces, are frontrunners to take over from Royal Bafokeng.