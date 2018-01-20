The animosity between Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Borussia Dortmund reached a new level on Friday when the striker was pictured playing a five-a-side game while his employers were drawing 1-1 with Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga.

Dropped Aubameyang in five-a-side game during Dortmund draw as Arsenal links grow

After being left out of the squad for last week's draw at Wolfsburg for missing a team meeting, the Gabon international was absent again on Friday as they came from behind to secure a point in Berlin.

But while Dortmund maintain he is not "focused" on playing football, the striker proved that is not the case as he found another way of getting on the ball when Bild reported that he was spotted having a kick about with a few friends.

The 28-year-old was wearing a Dortmund jersey with former team-mate Ousmane Dembele's name and number on the back, sparking further suggestions he could follow the Barcelona winger's example and become the next star to force a move away from the club.

After claims that a deal had been agreed with Guangzhou Evergrande that would see him head to China at the end of the season were dismissed as false, the striker has been linked to a move to Arsenal, who are looking to boost their attack as Alexis Sanchez nears a transfer to Manchester United.

Goal understands Aubameyang has reached a personal agreement with the Gunners already, just days after Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has dismissed claims that the striker is on his way out and branded Arsene Wenger 'disrespectful' for his suggestion that secret negotiations were ongoing.

Zorc is keen to resolve the situation with Aubameyang, stating that his behaviour "can't go on like this".

But even if his latest act of defiance is a sign he wants out of BVB, coach Peter Stoger insists it is no big deal and is happy to welcome him back into the team if he wants a game.

"Well generally it doesn't bother me at all if Aubameyang right now is kicking it around somewhere else," Hoger said when questioned about Aubameyang's antics after Friday's game. "That's his decision. If he had been good in training, he would have played [on Friday].