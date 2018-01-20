Sofapaka FC released nine players in the current transfer window as the team aims at shaping up for the new season.

Sofapaka optimistic of better 2018 season

Among the affected are defender Ugandan Jonathan Mugabi, Meshack Karani, Morven Otinya -who was signed from Kisumu based side Palos FC in June among others.

Coach Sam Ssimbwa, however, is confident the arrival of Kepha Aswani, Stephen Waruru, Moussa Omar among other players will give his team the edge.

"This is a new season with even higher objectives. We do have good players who I am sure will deliver the league this season. It is unfortunate that we have lost some of the players but some of them had exhausted their contracts and we could not keep them.

"The competition among the three of them, (Waruru, Aswani and Umar Kasumba), will push them to their best, and that is what we want."

Batoto ba Mungu finished second last season.