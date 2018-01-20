Jeremy and Jessica Brockie helped Bec and Gareth Arena make their dreams come true.

EXTRA TIME: Jeremy Brockie celebrates the birth of baby boy

The new Mamelodi Sundowns striker has started his tenure in style with a new baby arriving in his extended family, Rixon James Arena.

Surrogate mother Jessica Brockie confirmed the new arrival of Rixon on Twitter, and explained how the Brockie's helped the Arenas.