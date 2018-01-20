EXTRA TIME: Jeremy Brockie celebrates the birth of baby boy

Jeremy and Jessica Brockie helped Bec and Gareth Arena make their dreams come true.
The new Mamelodi Sundowns striker has started his tenure in style with a new baby arriving in his extended family, Rixon James Arena.
Surrogate mother Jessica Brockie confirmed the new arrival of Rixon on Twitter, and explained how the Brockie's helped the Arenas.
And just like that, Rixon James Arena has arrived in this world!
What an amazing journey to be a part of. Memories that @JRBrockie and I will treasure forever ]]>💙