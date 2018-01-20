Simba assistant coach, Masoud Djuma has mocked all those who opposed his favored 3-5-2 system, saying they just had to be a little patient to see its success.

Djuma: Fans need to be patient with the 3-5-2 system

Djuma has told Goal that he is proud of his player’s for finally understanding the system and believes the formulation will bring the club success.

"Today's victory has shown that everything needs patience and I thank my players now that they have begun to understand. And with today's performance they have shown me hope." Said Djuma after the 4-0 demolition of Singida United.

The 3-5-2 system was introduced to Simba for the first time this season and it has been so frustrating to the team's fans and proved a failure during the Mapinduzi Cup where they were eliminated in the group stages.