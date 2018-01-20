News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Chelsea suffer fresh Champions League blow, Welbeck doubles up for Arsenal
Chelsea suffer fresh blow, Welbeck doubles up for Arsenal

Majeed Waris joins FC Porto on loan

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Majeed Waris has sealed a six-month loan move to FC Porto from French Ligue 2 side Lorient, the Portuguese club announced on Friday.

Majeed Waris joins FC Porto on loan

Majeed Waris joins FC Porto on loan

The 26-year-old Ghana international was close to joining Caen, who play in the French topflight, but Porto representatives reportedly emerged with a ‘better’ offer at the eleventh hour.

The loan move includes a buyout clause worth €6 million, according to Lorient.

Waris joined Lorient in 2015 from Turkish side Trabzonspor, appearing 56 times for Les Merlus and scoring 20 goals.

He has been a member of the Black Stars since 2012, enjoying 22 caps and scoring 4 goals, but did not make the final squad for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

 

Back To Top