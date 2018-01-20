Majeed Waris joins FC Porto on loan

Majeed Waris has sealed a six-month loan move to FC Porto from French Ligue 2 side Lorient, the Portuguese club announced on Friday.

The 26-year-old Ghana international was close to joining Caen, who play in the French topflight, but Porto representatives reportedly emerged with a ‘better’ offer at the eleventh hour.

The loan move includes a buyout clause worth €6 million, according to Lorient.

Waris joined Lorient in 2015 from Turkish side Trabzonspor, appearing 56 times for Les Merlus and scoring 20 goals.

He has been a member of the Black Stars since 2012, enjoying 22 caps and scoring 4 goals, but did not make the final squad for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.