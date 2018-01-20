Francis Coquelin has rubbished talk of a crisis at Arsenal, but admits that a suitable replacement for Alexis Sanchez will have to be found.

Crisis talk at Arsenal calmed by Coquelin

The French midfielder has already made his way through the exits at the Emirates Stadium, with Valencia having secured his services in a £12 million deal.

More departures appear to be on the cards, with Chilean forward Alexis closing on a switch to Manchester United after opting to run down his contract.

Amid all of the uncertainty off the field, Arsenal have gone five games without a win on it.

Coquelin, though, insists there is no cause for concern and has backed Arsene Wenger to turn the tide, telling the BBC World Football Show: “It's not a crisis, they just need a couple of results to get going again.

“People tend to forget what Wenger has done for the club.

“I understand the frustration but everyone should stand by him, everyone should be behind [him]. That's the only way results are going to turn around.”

Losing Alexis to a domestic rival will do the Arsenal cause few favours, but they are already working hard on bringing in cover.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be included as part of an agreement with United, while Goal revealed on Friday that Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has also agreed personal terms with the Gunners.

Coquelin admits additions will be essential, with Wenger in need of support in search of results and an expectant fan base demanding that any losses are suitably covered.

He added: "If they let Sanchez go, what I am sure of is they will have to strengthen the team, because he will be a big miss.

“For fans, they demand a competitive team. They will be upset if no-one comes in the transfer market and they let Sanchez go."