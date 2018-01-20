Los Angeles FC selects Joao Moutinho with first overall pick in MLS draft

Los Angeles FC started off the 2018 MLS draft with a bang Friday, selecting Akron defender Joao Moutinho with the first overall pick before trading for the No. 3 spot to take Pacific fullback Tristan Blackmon.

LAFC selects Joao Moutinho with first overall pick in MLS draft

Moutinho, a Sporting Lisbon academy product, turned heads as a freshman at Akron, displaying impressive technical quality and a good feel for the game. Though used mostly as a central defender at Akron, some project him as a left back in the pros while others see him as a potential defensive midfield option.

Moutinho scored three goals and added five assists in 24 games during his only season at Akron and was named Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year.

"It's a roller coaster of emotions to be honest," Moutinho said after being selected. "It's something I never thought about when I came here. To be the first pick in a great group of players is an honor for me."

LAFC continued to build its back line after reaching a draft-day deal with D.C. United for the third pick. On behalf of LAFC, D.C. selected Blackmon in exchange for $100,000 in general allocation money and $100,000 in targeted allocation money.

Blackmon entered the draft as the top-rated right back, after a stellar four-year career at Pacific, where he had a pair of goals and assists during his senior season. The 20-year-old was named West Coast Conference Defender of the Year in 2017.

Moutinho, 20, was a member of this year's six-player Generation Adidas class, which features the most highly regarded underclassmen in the draft. As a Generation Adidas player, Moutinho's salary will not count against LAFC's salary budget.

Moutinho, a Portugal native, will take up an international player spot on LAFC's roster. Each MLS team is allowed to have eight foreign-born players, although those slots can be traded.

Despite the draft featuring more talented attackers than past years, the first three picks went to defenders, as the LA Galaxy used the second selection on Stanford University junior Tomas Hilliard-Arce, who won three national titles during his collegiate career.

Round 1:

1. LAFC: Joao Moutinho, D



2. LA Galaxy: Tomas Hilliard-Arce, D



3. D.C. United: Tristan Blackmon, D (traded to LAFC)



4. Montreal: Francis Atuahene, M (from Montreal)



5. Minnesota:



6. Orlando:



7. Montreal:



8. New England:



9. New England:



10. Real Salt Lake:



11. FC Dallas:



12. San Jose:



13. Sporting KC:



14. Atlanta:



15. Chicago:



16. Red Bulls:



17. Vancouver:



18. Sporting KC:



19. NYCFC:



20. Houston:



21. Columbus:



22. Seattle:



23. Toronto FC: