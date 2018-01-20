Liverpool have beat the best and have to continue their impressive form against the rest as they attempt to stretch their unbeaten run to 19 games in all compeitions at Swansea City.

Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Swansea

The 4-3 victory over Manchester City last time out, which saw Jurgen Klopp's side become the first team to defeat the table-toppers in the league this season, has strengthened their resolve to become the closest competitors to Pep Guardiola's pacesetters.

The Reds are currently third in the standings and have not surrendered maximum points in the division since the October 22 humbling at Tottenham.

LIVERPOOL INJURIES

Virgil van Dijk is fit and in line to make his Premier League bow for the club after missing out against City with a tight hamstring.

Mohamed Salah, Ragnar Klavan and Dejan Lovren are all laid low with illness, but the former two should return to training on Friday or Saturday.

The Croatian centre-back, however, remains a doubt for Monday's encounter.

Jordan Henderson has had a clearing session to complete his recovery from a hamstring injury and will rejoin the full group for a normal routine on Saturday, but will not be involved against Swansea.

Alberto Moreno should complete a full week of training ahead of the trip, but Klopp has stated the left-back won't be rushed or risked following his ankle problem.

Nathaniel Clyne is "doing well" as he continues his rehabilitation from an operation on his back.

SUSPENSIONS

Neither side have any suspension concerns for this fixture.

LIVERPOOL POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Klopp is unlikely to alter his line-up too much having had extended preparation time for the clash.

Van Dijk will come in for Lovren, while the rest of the XI seems straightforward.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will hope to switch in for Joe Gomez, while Adam Lallana will push hard for a place in the centre of the park.

SWANSEA TEAM NEWS

Swansea remain at the bottom of the league table despite taking four points from Carlos Carvalhal’s first three league games in charge of the club.

“If we carry on like this in the Premier League, we can achieve what we want to achieve," the manager said.

“Even if we are five, six or even seven points away from safety at some stage, it is possible to win three or four games in a row and then everything changes.

“We must believe in our hearts that we can do something. I have seen a lot of things in life. I have seen people with problems who have a normal life, so why, all together and with commitment, can we not achieve something?

“I try to give the players that feeling and I have the sensation that they can capture the belief I am giving them.

“They are better than they have shown in the past, and they are starting to show that.”

On Monday's high-energy opponents, Carvalhal added: "They will make things different for us, they have intensity, they are very dangerous and it is the type of football I like.

"We have different ideas as managers, no one is better than the other one, we are all different.but they all have good dynamics."

Renato Sanches is fully fit, while Tammy Abraham will have a late fitness check.

TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

Kick off is at 8pm BST (1pm CT) and the match will be televised live in the UK on Sky Sports.

