Milutin Sredojevic warns Orlando Pirates to remain level headed after blistering start to 2018

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic says their two wins so far this year have injected confidence in the team after failing to do so in the last 15 months.

Bucs had not won two league matches in a row since November 2016 after they beat Polokwane City and Mamelodi Sundowns with 3-1 score-lines.

“We needed to be injected with elements of confidence because [it is for the first time] in 15 months we have registered two consecutive wins. After I don’t know how long, we have managed to score six goals in two games,” Sredojevic told the media.

However, Micho has urged his players to keep a cool head after the blistering start to 2018 despite being motivated by the results and performances.

“This needs to be a motivation, but at the same time, we need to send a strong message into our heads that in football nothing is guaranteed,” Sredojevic said.

Those consecutive wins saw them move to position five on the standings, with 26 points after 17 games, five points behind the leaders Sundowns.

They welcome Polokwane City to the Orlando Stadium on Saturday. Rise and Shine knocked them out of the Telkom Knockout quarterfinals earlier this season.

Earlier this season, the two sides played to an entertaining 2-2 draw at Peter Mokaba Stadium, and Micho has raised concerns regarding his defence, but he wants to see the same offensive displays they advocated against the Brazilians in Saturday's match at home to City.

“We have the highest degree of respect for Polokwane [City]. We drew 2-2 with them in our last two games. Now we need to tighten up at the back, and we need to continue being effective in front of goal,” Sredojevic concluded.