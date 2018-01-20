Churchill Brothers registered a convincing 2-0 win over Shillong Lajong in their I-League clash at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Friday. Osagie Monday and PM Britto scored in either half to secure three points for the home side.

I-League 2017-18: Churchill Brothers 2-0 Shillong Lajong - Red Machines register convincing win

Kalu Ogba and Mechac Koffi continued to lead the line for the Alfred Fernandes-led side after their victorious goal-fest against Gokulam Kerala in Calicut. As for Shillong Lajong, Samuel Lalmuanpuia and Abdoulaye Koffi marshalled the frontline but interestingly, Aiman Al-Hagri and Alan Deory were dropped to the bench after the narrow defeat against Minerva Punjab.

Churchill Brothers were out of the blocks immediately after kick-off and they poked and prodded the Lajong backline throughout the first half. Their persistence paid off in the eighth minute when Osagie Monday's hopeful looping chip into the box fooled the eyes of young goalkeeper Tempa Lachenpa. The 19-year-old misjudged the flight of the ball and failed to collect delivery before it rolled into the net.

The home side had chances to increase their lead. Dawda Ceesay's drilled cross into the box from the left fell perfectly for Kalu Ogba, who fluffed his first-time effort. Adding insult to injury, Mechac Koffi pounced onto the loose ball inside the box and skied his effort from five yards out.

The in-form Ogba went down clutching his hamstring and had to be taken off midway through the first-half. Bektur Talgat Lulu replaced the injured striker as Churchill extended their search for a second goal.

The first-half sub played in Wayne Vaz whose shot grazed the top of the crossbar as both sides ended the half without further goals.

After the restart, Lalrohlua's brilliant lob over the Churchill defence fell to Hardy Cliff inside the box but the forward's half-volley across James Kithan's goal missed the far post by inches.

Saihou Jagne's shot looked destined to hit the net as it managed to get past the goalkeeper but the woodwork pegged the visitors back in their search for an equaliser.

PM Britto poured cold water on Lajong's hopes of getting back into the game by doubling his side's lead in the 76th minute. He surged forward at the Lajong defence before unleashing a piledriver that beat Lachenpa and went in.

In added time, Kithan tipped substitute Redeem Tlang's free-kick effort over the crossbar to ensure there was no late comeback by the lacklustre Lajong.