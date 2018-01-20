Mohun Bagan skipper Shilton Paul is expected to miss the Kolkata derby on Sunday afternoon at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Kolkata derby: Mohun Bagan’s Shilton Paul likely to miss the derby clash

The former Chennaiyin FC custodian is suffering from a bout of diarrhea ahead of the crucial clash. On Friday, Paul missed the training session and when he was asked the reason for the same, he remarked, “I am suffering from diarrhea and maybe, I won’t be in a position to participate in the derby.”

With Soram Poirei having quit the club to join the Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK earlier this week, coach Sankar Lal Chakraborty is in a dilemma with regards to which goalkeeper he would hand a start.

Shibinraj Kunniyil started between the sticks in their last two matches but Chakraborty isn’t pleased with his performance. As a result, Sankar Roy is set to be named as the first choice goalkeeper for Bagan.