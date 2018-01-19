Chemelil Sugar are aiming at going against the odds this season and challenge for top honors in the Kenyan Premier League.

Chemelil Sugar targeting KPL top podium

Patrick Odhiambo led side finished 14th last season with 31 points after an inconsistent season that led to the dismissal of coach Juma Abdalla.

Club chairman Robert Nyakundi said the Millers might surprise many ths season.

"We faced severe financial challenges last season that led to our struggles. I believe that this season will be a different one, and as a matter of fact, we are aiming at finishing top of the league by the end of the season. It is possible for us to hit that target and we definitely will give our best.

"We have signed about eight players who have enough quality to help us do better."

The team is still in the market for two more exceptional players before the transfer window is closed on January 31.