Mamelodi Sundowns recently did a clean sweep of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) monthly awards as Percy Tau and Pitso Mosimane were named Player and Coach of the Month for December respectively.

Pitso Mosimane: Percy Tau deserves to play in Europe, but just not right now

Tau in particular, has enjoyed a meteoric rise of late and in the absence of talisman Khama Billiat, he has grown in leaps and bounds, taking over the goalscoring mantle and helping his side resuscitate their title hopes as Sundowns sit top of the league table.

But following his recent success where he has already bagged seven league goals this season, talk of whether or not the 23-year-old is ready to make the next step in his career has gained traction.

However, while Mosimane agrees that a big move to one of Europe’s top leagues beckons for Tau, the 53-year-old has warned that he does not believe it should happen just yet.

“I always tell him that we are a little bit behind schedule because I wish I could have him‚ the way he’s playing (now)‚ at 20‚ but it’s never too late. He deserves to play football in Europe. But you know me‚ I’m always conservative,” Mosimane told the media.

"Last time I said‚ and you guys (the media) wrote about it‚ that Keagan (Dolly‚ who left Sundowns for Montpellier a year ago) needed one more year. I remember‚ I think it was Farouk Khan on TV‚ saying‚ ‘He’s ready – he should go’, but I still think I was right because he’s a really good football player (but) I needed to work with him one more year to clean up a few things,” he continued.

“And as much as we all want Percy to go to Europe‚ we also know that there’s a few things we need to clean up‚ a little bit, and then let them go to top leagues. Let’s have a player in La Liga or Bundesliga,” concluded Mosimane.