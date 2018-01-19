Mark Twain's words, 'It's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog,' has been proved true not only once but on many instances in this edition of the I-League.

I-League 2017: Mohun Bagan and East Bengal's star studded sides stumbling against humble oppositions

Before the start of the tournament, it seemed that the I-League might turn out to be a two-horse race with Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan and East Bengal marked as favourites to lift silverware in the absence of any formidable opposition who could challenge these two heavyweights.

But this notion was dispelled in the very first match of the competition, when Minerva Punjab FC scored against Mohun Bagan in the 89th minute to snatch a point against the 2014 I-League champions. The result could have been much worse for Bagan, if Ivorian Lago Bei had not hit the post or former Mariner Deepak Devrani had managed to keep his shot on target from point-blank range.

Another Kolkata powerhouse East Bengal also tasted the same medicine as their arch-rivals in their first encounter, when defending champions Aizawl FC came from two goals behind to draw level late inside injury time. The Red and Golds were also lucky to escape with at least a point from the encounter, as their second goal came from a wicked deflection off Katsumi Yusa from a Md. Rafique effort which left shot-stopper Avilash Paul wrong-footed.

Most I-League teams, barring the two, have built their squads using academy talent and by roping in foreigners who are yet to be tested at the highest level in Indian conditions. Therefore the recruitments have not burnt a hole in their pockets. Whereas, Bagan's choice to go with the big guns have not only cost them a fortune, the performances on the pitch have hardly justified their fat pay cheque. Dipanda Dicka who was brought in for the virtue of being the top-scorer of the previous edition of I-League, has failed to live up to his price tag of around 40 lakhs INR. His partner in crime Ansumana Kromah has been equally ineffective and in the absence of Sony Norde, their dismal performances in front of the goal have heavily dented Bagan's title ambitions.

Meanwhile NEROCA, who operate on a shoe-string budget, sits third on the table and have not even spent a third of what the Kolkata side has splurged to build their squad. The Manipuri outfit have spent less on Felix Chidi, Subhash Singh and Bosnian Nedo Turkovic combined, than what Bagan spent on Kromah alone. Aizawl's highest paid player remains Alfred Jaryan, who just earns a third of what his once fellow midfield player Al Amnah earns at East Bengal, which also highlights the highly inflated market in Kolkata.

The bulk of the sides, except the Kolkata powerhouses, have opted to rely on collective efforts rather than going for individual brilliance.

East Bengal suffered in the initial stages of the league, partly due to the poor form of Willis Plaza in front of goal. Mohun Bagan looked like a body without a soul against Shillong Lajong and Indian Arrows without their Haitian superstar Sony Norde.

The fact that Minerva Punjab and NEROCA have six different goal scorers for them, only indicate that their idea of choosing to shun the concept of marquee players and instead relying on the team as a whole is paying dividends.

They have pinned their hopes on academy talents and the young guns are repaying that trust. The players know that only if they perform at the highest level, and especially against the big names of Indian football, can they climb up the professional ladder.

Ronald Singh, Gopi Singh and Pritam Singh are regularly putting in impressive shifts for GiftRai Khan's side. Gopi has been a regular starter, whereas Pritam and Ronald have been the impact subs for their team. Ronald after coming off from the bench, scored the vital winner against Chennai City and also managed to make a mark against East Bengal. All these three players happen to be the products of the grassroot programmes of NEROCA. When the Kolkata powerhouses have regularly spent significantly more than these sides to build their first team combination, they have neglected their development sides which are assured channels of steady supply of raw talent to the senior side.

While Khalid Jamil's men still are placed second on the table, the Mariners sit mid-table after they were suffocated at their own backyard by the likes of debutants NEROCA and the young Indian Arrows. It is high time that the two ancient clubs of India rethink their modus operandi, as in spite of heavy expenditures the results have not met the expectations.