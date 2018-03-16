News

Full TV and stream listings of LIVE football matches in Malaysia

Where can you catch Malaysia U23 against South Korea U23?

Where can you catch Malaysia U23 against South Korea U23?

Here's the complete TV schedule in Malaysia for LIVE football matches over the weekend.

FRIDAY, 16 March

A-League: Adelaide United vs Melbourne City 1650 Astro CH837

SATURDAY, 17 March

Bundesliga 

Freiburg vs Stuttgart 0320 Astro CH812/832

Frankfurt vs Mainz 2220 Foxsports 3

La Liga (Astro CH837) 

Levante vs Eibar 0355 

Deportivo vs Las Palmas 2000

Valencia vs Alaves 2315

A-League (Astro CH837) 

Wellington vs Jets 1435 

Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar 1650 

English FA Cup 

Swansea vs Tottenham 2010 Astro CH810/831

English Premier League

Stoke vs Everton 2250 Astro CH816/834

Bournemouth vs WBA 2250 Astro CH811/833

Malaysian FA Cup

Felda United vs UKM FC 2100 iflix 

Terengganu vs Selangor 2100 iflix/Hyppsports 3 

SUNDAY, 18 March

Bundesliga

Wolfsburg vs Schalke 0120 Astro CH812/832

Dortmund vs Hannover 2020 Foxsports 3/Astro CH818

Koln vs Leverkusen 2220 Foxsports 3

English Premier League

Liverpool vs Watford 0120 Astro CH816/834

La Liga (Astro CH837)

Sociedad vs Getafe 0130

Barcelona vs Bilbao 2315

Betis vs Espanyol 0340

English FA Cup 

Man United vs Brightion & Hove 0355 Astro CH816/834

Wigan vs Southampton 2125 Astro CH810/831

A-League: Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast 1400 Astro CH837

J-League: Vissel Kobe vs Cerezo Osaka 1455 Astro CH810/831

Ligue 1: Nice vs PSG 1955 Astro CH837

Malaysian FA Cup

Pahang vs Kedah 2100 iflix//Hyppsports 3

Melaka vs KL 2100 iflix/TV9

UiTM vs JDT 2100 iflix

PKNS vs Kelantan 2100 iflix/TV1

Eredivisie 

Sparta vs Ajax 2120 Foxsports 2/Astro CH813

PEC vs Feyenoord 2335 Foxsports 2/Astro CH813

MONDAY, 19 March

English FA Cup: Leicester vs Chelsea 0025 Astro CH816/834

Bundesliga: Leipzig vs Bayern 0050 Foxsports 3/Astro CH818

La Liga (Astro CH837)

Villareal vs Atletico Madrid 0130

Real Madrid vs Girona 0345

Ligue 1: Marseille vs Lyon 0355 Astro CH817/836

