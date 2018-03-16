Full TV and stream listings of LIVE football matches in Malaysia

Here's the complete TV schedule in Malaysia for LIVE football matches over the weekend.
FRIDAY, 16 March
A-League: Adelaide United vs Melbourne City 1650 Astro CH837
SATURDAY, 17 March
Bundesliga
Freiburg vs Stuttgart 0320 Astro CH812/832
Frankfurt vs Mainz 2220 Foxsports 3
La Liga (Astro CH837)
Levante vs Eibar 0355
Deportivo vs Las Palmas 2000
Valencia vs Alaves 2315
A-League (Astro CH837)
Wellington vs Jets 1435
Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar 1650
English FA Cup
Swansea vs Tottenham 2010 Astro CH810/831
English Premier League
Stoke vs Everton 2250 Astro CH816/834
Bournemouth vs WBA 2250 Astro CH811/833
Malaysian FA Cup
Felda United vs UKM FC 2100 iflix
Terengganu vs Selangor 2100 iflix/Hyppsports 3
SUNDAY, 18 March
Bundesliga
Wolfsburg vs Schalke 0120 Astro CH812/832
Dortmund vs Hannover 2020 Foxsports 3/Astro CH818
Koln vs Leverkusen 2220 Foxsports 3
English Premier League
Liverpool vs Watford 0120 Astro CH816/834
La Liga (Astro CH837)
Sociedad vs Getafe 0130
Barcelona vs Bilbao 2315
Betis vs Espanyol 0340
English FA Cup
Man United vs Brightion & Hove 0355 Astro CH816/834
Wigan vs Southampton 2125 Astro CH810/831
A-League: Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast 1400 Astro CH837
J-League: Vissel Kobe vs Cerezo Osaka 1455 Astro CH810/831
Ligue 1: Nice vs PSG 1955 Astro CH837
Malaysian FA Cup
Pahang vs Kedah 2100 iflix//Hyppsports 3
Melaka vs KL 2100 iflix/TV9
UiTM vs JDT 2100 iflix
PKNS vs Kelantan 2100 iflix/TV1
Eredivisie
Sparta vs Ajax 2120 Foxsports 2/Astro CH813
PEC vs Feyenoord 2335 Foxsports 2/Astro CH813
MONDAY, 19 March
English FA Cup: Leicester vs Chelsea 0025 Astro CH816/834
Bundesliga: Leipzig vs Bayern 0050 Foxsports 3/Astro CH818
La Liga (Astro CH837)
Villareal vs Atletico Madrid 0130
Real Madrid vs Girona 0345
Ligue 1: Marseille vs Lyon 0355 Astro CH817/836