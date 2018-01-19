Australia have locked in a friendly against Colombia in London as they ramp up their preparations for the World Cup.

Socceroos to play Colombia in London as part of World Cup preparations

The match will be played at Fulham's Craven Cotttage on March 28 at 6am (AEDT) - four days after the Socceroos meet Norway in Oslo.

Colombia are ranked 13th in the world and feature several superstar players including James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao.

The Socceroos are without a coach less than five months before the start of the World Cup, but one is expected to be appointed in mid-February.

Dutch coaches Bert Van Marwijk and Louis Van Gaal are believed to be heading Football Federation Australia's shortlist to take the team to Russia.

Australia has been drawn in group C alongside France, Peru and Denmark.