Neymar's contract at Paris Saint-Germain does not have a release clause, according to the player's lawyer.

Neymar's PSG contract has no release clause, lawyer claims

PSG triggered the world-record €222million release clause in Neymar's Barcelona contract to prise him away from Camp Nou.

But with Real Madrid reportedly keen to entice Neymar back to LaLiga at the end of the season, the player's lawyer Marcos Motta has dismissed suggestions that the Brazil star's deal at Parc des Princes includes a similar clause.

"I can guarantee that there's no release clause in Neymar's contract," Motta told Radio Globo.

"Nor anything about objectives or ending the season as the top goalscorer."

While Neymar's move to PSG was not completed until August, Motta confirmed the deal had been in the works for some time.

"The father of Neymar Jr sent me a message in mid-July to ask me to travel immediately to the United States and complete the contracts," Motta added.

Neymar scored his first PSG hat-trick in an 8-0 rout of Dijon in Ligue 1 on Wednesday, the Brazilian scoring a fourth goal from the penalty spot as he denied team-mate Edinson Cavani the chance to break Zlatan Ibrahimovic's record of 156 goals for the club.