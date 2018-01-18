Simba Sport Club has finally found a new Head Coach and its French man Pierre Lechantre.

AFCON winning coach Pierre Lechantre is Simba's new coach

Pierre Lechantre was born 2 April, 1950 in Lille, is a French coach who won the 2000 African Cup of Nations with Cameroon. He was formerly a player before becoming a coach.

The experienced coach will start work immediately and will be assisted by the current care taker coach Masoud Djuma who was acting in the same role since previous Coach Joseph Omog left.

Coach Lichantre who has an impressive resume coaching several clubs around the world including the Cameroonian National team which won the African championship in 2000.

Lechantre has brought with him a physical health coach, Moroccan Mohammed Aymen Hbibi who will form part of his back room staff.

Apart from the Cameroon national team Lenchantre has a vast experience in Africa having managed Al-Ittihad Club from (Libya), CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) and Club Africain (Tunisia) previously.