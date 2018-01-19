Mamelodi Sundowns are going to lose two of their best players before the end of the month, reveals Patrice Motsepe

Mamelodi Sundowns are set to lose two of their star players before the end of the January transfer window, according to club president Patrice Motsepe.

On Wednesday, Masandawana paraded their four newest signings in front of the media which included the capture of South American winger Gaston Sirino among others. The Tshwane giants’ business during the window should certainly be taken as a statement of intent by their fellow competitors as the club look set on reclaiming glory on several fronts.

However, despite roping in quality players, the Brazilians boss admitted that the club would lose two of their very own. While Khama Billiat is believed to be on his way out amid interest from Europe and several other clubs in South Africa, the identity of the player joining the Zimbabwe international remains a mystery.

Sundowns have already loaned out foreigners Fares Hachi and Yannick Zakri in order to accommodate the new signings, and with so much speculation regarding the futures of Mogakolodi Ngele and Asavela Mbekile, it remains to be seen who will follow suit.

“We are going to lose two of our best players before the end of the month,” Motsepe was quoted as saying by the Citizen.

“Sundowns has a duty and there are certain things that happen in terms of discussions and we have to respect that. The issue for us is that Pitso Mosimane has to maintain the dressing room,” he added.

“The issue for us is that we must always have enough players, that is why we are not worried that two of our excellent players are leaving because we have equally excellent players. The principle applies to all players,” Motsepe concluded.