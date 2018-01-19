Praet denies agreeing deal to join Juventus

Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet has denied reaching an agreement to join Juventus at the end of the season.

Reports in Italy last week suggested the Serie A champions have struck a deal to sign the 23-year-old this year for less than his release clause, which is said to be €25 million.

Praet has not denied that Juve have shown interest but insists nothing has been finalised when it comes to his future.

"Yes, but it wasn't like they wrote, that everything is done," he told Tuttosport when asked about the Juve reports.

"The interest of Juventus is pleasing but they're just words for now. I'm very happy here, even though things have gone less well in recent times."

Praet joined from Anderlecht in 2016 for a reported fee of €10m and his performances in Italy have led to rumours of interest from foreign clubs, including Newcastle United in the Premier League.

The Belgium international has played 18 times in Serie A this season for Samp, who have won just one of their last seven matches in all competitions during a difficult run.

One player who has left Samp is Filip Djuricic. The club announced on Thursday he has joined bottom side Benevento on loan for the remainder of the campaign.