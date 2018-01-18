Arsene Wenger’s willingness to discuss Arsenal’s links to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is “disrespectful”, says Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc.

Arsenal's Aubameyang talk branded 'disrespectful' by disappointed Dortmund

The Gunners boss was quizzed once again on Thursday about his reported interest in the prolific Gabon international.

He refused to go into detail regarding a mooted approach but also ruled nothing out, telling reporters: "This kind of thing is better when it is secret.

"You announce it when it is over the line. Nothing else is close."

Unsurprisingly, those comments have not gone down well in Dortmund.

The Bundesliga outfit are reluctant to part with a prized asset during the January transfer window, even if they have faced disciplinary issues with Aubameyang of late.

Zorc, then, has taken the opportunity to hit out at Wenger, with the Arsenal manager urged to spend more time worrying about his own players than possible transfer targets – with the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil still providing unwelcome distractions at Emirates Stadium.

“We consider it disrespectful to speak about players from other clubs,” Zorc told reporters on the Aubameyang rumours.

“There is no contact with Arsenal.

“We assume that Wenger has enough to do dealing with his own players.”

While Dortmund are eager to curb the speculation surrounding Aubameyang, Arsenal are likely to be in the market for attacking inspiration during the current window.

Sanchez is edging ever close to securing a switch to Manchester United, while Olivier Giroud has been mentioned as a possible makeweight in a raid on Signal Iduna Park.

Wenger is certainly keeping his options open, with the Frenchman having added when pressed on whether Aubameyang’s personality would be right for the Gunners: “Yes, a character can be very positive or very negative.

“Overall you look at achievement over career and if he has done well the character has been used in a positive way.”

Aubameyang has netted 21 times in just 23 appearances this season, with the 28-year-old’s remarkable return for Dortmund now standing at 141 goals in 212 outings.