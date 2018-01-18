Cape Town City are not yet done in the January transfer window, according to their chairman John Comitis.

Cape Town City could sign two more players, reveals John Comitis

The ambitious Citizens have already brought in the likes of Kwanda Mngonyama, Kenya striker Masoud Juma and Bradley ‘Surprise’ Ralani in order to add to the quality at coach Benni McCarthy’s disposal, but with still some time remaining before the window closes, they are set to further bolster their squad.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, the City boss revealed that the club could make up to two new additions before the end of the month, with Comitis stating that a deal has already been struck with one of their targets and an announcement will be made in the coming days.

Comitis though, refused to reveal the identity of the player already signed, but did add that there was another swoop in the pipeline.

“We definitely have one more that we have signed and we are very quiet about it,” Comitis told the media.

“We are expecting arrival in the next 48 hours and an outside possibility of one other and that would be something that we can only disclose at the time, but if I get it right, there will be two more,” Comitis further explained.