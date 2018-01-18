LaLiga: Pique pens new Barcelona contract through to 2022

Gerard Pique has extended his stay at Barcelona through to 2022 with the penning of a new contract at Camp Nou.

Pique pens new Barcelona contract through to 2022

The terms agreed by the World Cup-winning defender have seen his release clause set at €500 million.

That should ensure that the 30-year-old centre-half remains tied to his roots in Catalunya for the foreseeable future, with Barca moving to ensure that the services of a key figure are retained as his current deal was set to come to an end this summer.

Pique is a product of Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy system and a man who has helped the La Liga giants to an enviable collection of silverware since returning to the club from Manchester United in the summer of 2008.

A statement released on Barca’s official website read: “The defender, considered one of the best in the world in his position, has won everything there is to be won at club level for the Blaugrana: three Champions Leagues, six La Liga titles, five Copa del Reys, five Spanish Supercopas, three European Supercups and three Club World Cups.

“In total, a player who identifies with the club more than anyone has earned 25 trophies.

“Gerard Pique has played 421 games for Barça and scored 37 goals.

“This season he has been one of the players most frequently used by Ernesto Valverde, with 25 appearances and two goals to his name.”

Pique left Barca for Manchester in 2004, but was brought back in a bargain £5 million deal four years later.

Since then, along with collecting just about every major domestic honour, he has helped Spain to World Cup glory in 2010 and a European Championship triumph in 2012.

He will be hoping to add to his medal collection in the current campaign and over the years to come, with Valverde’s side perched back at the top of the La Liga standings and chasing down another Champions League crown.

If Pique is to see out his new four-year deal, then he will also smash through the 500-appearanace mark for the club and join an elite group of just six other players to have passed that milestone at Camp Nou – including Lionel Messi, Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Carles Puyol.