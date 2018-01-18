Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Bony fire Swansea City to FA Cup fourth round

Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Bony were on target as Swansea City defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 in their FA Cup third round replay.

The Premier League outfit scored a goal in each half of the encounter to thrash the Wolves after playing out a 0-0 draw at Molineux Stadium on January 6.

Ayew broke the deadlock at the Liberty Stadium in the 11th minute to put the hosts ahead.

After the restart, second half substitute Diogo Jota drew the Championship leaders levelled in the 66th minute.

Three minutes later, Bony netted the match-winning goal that sent Swansea City to the next round of the English FA Cup.

The Liberty Stadium outfit visit Notts County for their next Cup fixture on January 27.