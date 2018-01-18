Mora delighted to see charges do well for Malaysia in AFC U23

Mora is preparing his Johor Darul Ta'zim II (JDTII) side for the upcoming 2018 Premier League and while things are going smoothly, he will continue to be without one of his key players in Syazwan Andik.

The 21-year-old is currently with the Malaysia U23 in China, and will remain there for a few more days at the least, after Malaysia produced an upset 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia to reach the quarterfinal stage of Asia's premier under-age competition.

Despite not being able to work with his full squad, Mora is under no illusion that the chances and exposure that Syazwan is getting in China is very beneficial to his fledging career. The Mexican, was also effusive of the work that the other Johor Darul Ta'zim player have put in.

"Syazwan is a very good boy. I've been here with him for two years now and he has a lot of potential. I'm of course glad and happy to see him doing well."

"Any player that is from JDT and I've been with, Like Safawi (Rasid), Dominic (Tan) and Haziq (Nadzli) - they all have my support to continue to do well for the country," Mora told Goal.

The left footed Syazwan have started and completed all three matches thus far for Malaysia in the competition and looks set to continue to earn the trust of Ong Kim Swee for the quarterfinal match-up against the mighty South Korea.

A product of the Harimau Muda program, Syazwan is finally looking like he's starting to fulfill his potential and will no doubt, go back to JDTII a better player than before.