Plateau United 2-0 Rivers United

NPFL Day 2 Wrap: Enugu Rangers continue woeful run

Reigning champions Plateau United consolidated on last Sunday's winning start in Lafia with a 2-0 home victory over Rivers United.

Elisha Golbe fired the Peace Boys ahead via a penalty kick on the half-hour mark to the dismay of Stanley Eguma's men in Jos.

The woes of the visitors were compounded when Emeka Umeh doubled the hosts' lead after he converted a pass from Tosin Omoyele on the hour mark to guarantee their victory.

It is the second win in a row for title holders as they are yet to concede a goal after two games.

Enugu Rangers 1-2 Lobi Stars

Enugu Rangers bowed 2-1 to Lobi Stars in a tension-soaked encounter at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium.

Samad Kadiri stunned the hosts after he benefited from a defensive error to get the curtain raiser after 14 minutes.

Ibukun Harrison added the second in the 72nd minute to pile up the misery of the Flying Antelopes at the famous cathedral.

The hosts pushed for a comeback but Chiamaka Madu's late goal from the spot failed to see them escape their first home defeat of the season.

The defeat is the second under the watch of coach Gbenga Ogunbote after they bowed to a 2-0 loss against Akwa United on Sunday.

El Kanemi Warriors 1-0 Abia Warriors

El Kanemi Warriors returned to winning ways with a narrow 1-0 win against Abia Warriors at the Maiduguri Township Stadium.

Bello Kofarmata's solitary strike thanks to Razak Aliyu's assist ensured the Desert Warriors subdued the Ucendu Warriors to pick the maximum points.

With the victory, El Kanemi have now won all their last four encounters against the Umuahia based side and picked three points from two games this season.

Sunshine Stars 2-1 Katsina United

Sikiri Alimi was the hero as Sunshine Stars got their first win of the season over Katsina United at the Akure Township Stadium.

The Owena Whales had held Heartland to a barren draw during their opening match and required similar fighting spirit to see off the Changi Boys on their Akure return.

The home fans had to endure until the 41st minute to earn a lead through Abiodun Joseph as he managed to beat goalkeeper Dami Paul.

Abdullahi Biffo's side, who were desperate to avoid defeat found an equalizer through Tasiu Lawal in the 63rd minute of the encounter.

And in the 80 minute, Sunshine won a penalty-kick which Alimi fired home for the hosts.

Yobe Desert Stars 2-0 Wikki Tourists

After a losing start in Nnewi, newcomers Yobe Deserts Stars came out victorious in their first home as they defeated Wikki Tourists 2-1 in Damaturu.

Goals in each half from Ali Aliyu and Philip Asuquo ensured the newly promoted side secured a comfortable win against the Bauchi Elephants at the Damaturu Stadium.

The entertaining encounter failed to produce a goal till the closing stages of the first half when Aliyu slotted home from close range to hand the hosts the lead.

While travelling Bala Nikyu's men were striving to crawl back into the game, Philip Asuquo scored on the hour mark to seal the three points for the home team.

Go Round 1-0 Akwa United

Go Round secured their first ever topflight win in a hard fought 1-0 triumph over reigning Federation Cup champions Akwa United in Omoku.

Adelani Adeseun's 17th-minute strike beat visitors' goalkeeper Ojo Olorunleke to give Ngozi Elechi's side the all-important lead.

Abdu Maikaba's men could have secured a leveller through substitute Christian Pyagbara and Christopher Lolo but their hosts stayed solid to record the victory.

Enyimba 0-0 Heartland

Heartland staged a brave display to draw 0-0 with Enyimba at the UJ Esuene Stadium in Calabar.

Both teams were held by Sunshine Stars and Lobi Stars in their respective opening match.

And goalkeeper Ebele Obi was the hero for the Naze Millionaire as he made great saves to deny the hosts. With the draw, both sides have accrued two points each from their opening two games this season.

Niger Tornadoes 2-1 Ifeanyi Uba

Niger Tornadoes continued their winning start this season as they secured a narrow 2-1 win over Ifeanyi Ubah at the Lokoja Confluence Stadium.

The Ikon Allah Boys came into the contest with high spirits following their impressive 2-0 win over newcomers Kwara United.

The hosts started off brightly with an early lead through Solomon Owello, who finished off a pass from Eric Frimpong 15 minutes into the match.

However, the visitors secured a leveller as Godwin Obaje was set up by Tony Msonter to grab the equalizer in the 34th minute.

At the restart of the match, Uche Onwasanya wasted no time to restore the lead four minutes in the second half as Tornadoes secured their second win in a row this season.

Kano Pillars 2-0 Nasarawa United

Nasarawa United's woes continued as they lost their second game of the season.

Kano Pillars defeated frustrated coach Kabiri Dogo's men 2-0 at the Sani Abacha Stadium to secure their first home match of the season.

Having helped the Sai Masu Gida claim a point at Katsina United, Junior Lokosa put them ahead as he converted a wonderful pass from Nyima Nwagua in the 35th minute.

Nasarawa were pushing for an equalizer but Alhassan Ibrahim wasted no time to convert Joel Djondang's brilliant pass and guaranteed victory for Ibrahim Musa's men. The win saw Pillars remain unbeaten with four points from two games so far.