As of Tuesday, it wasn't clear if Neymar would be fit enough to play for Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday. By the close of business against Dijon, it was clear that he was just fine.

VIDEO: Neymar returns from injury to put four past Dijon

The Brazilian made his return from an injury lay-off to hit four goals as the Paris outfit rolled to an 8-0 win in Ligue 1 action.

PSG were comfortably ahead by the time Neymar got rolling, with Angel Di Maria's double and an Edinson Cavani strike pushing the league leaders into a 3-0 lead after 21 minutes.

But once the Brazilian got it going, there was no stopping him.

A brilliant free kick from the record signing made it 4-0 just before half-time.

After adding another in the 57th minute, the 25-year-old posted his best of the night in the 73rd to round out his hat-trick.

Neymar supplied the assists for Kylian Mbappe to make it 7-0 and finished off the scoring with a penalty late on.