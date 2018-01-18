Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Gyamfi has admitted that they need to improve following their elimination from the Ghalca G8 tournament.

Gyamfi disappointed after Hearts defeat in Ghalca G8 semis

The Porcupine Warriors were defeated 4-2 on penalties by rivals Hearts of Oak in the semifinals of the pre-season tournament on Wednesday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, leading to a section of the supporters protesting against their side's showing.

"It wasn't an excellent game on our part. We couldn't score or create more chances. We have to accept and improve before the season begins," Gyamfi told Goal.

"Since we will be participating in the Caf Confederations Cup, we have to win games and win convincingly to put fear in other clubs.

"I'll plead with the supporters to be calm and keep supporting us. It is our aim to win every game and tournament we participate in but we must start from somewhere and that will include losing some games," he added.

Kotoko will face Congolese side CARA in the preliminary round of the Caf Confederations Cup next month.