News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Matildas win on penalties in huge Cup scare
Matildas win on penalties in epic Cup scare

Chelsea team news: Batshuayi and David Luiz start against Norwich in FA Cup replay

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Michy Batshuayi has been named in the starting lineup for Chelsea's FA Cup third-round replay against Norwich City on Wednesday.

Chelsea team news: Batshuayi and David Luiz start against Norwich in FA Cup replay

Chelsea team news: Batshuayi and David Luiz start against Norwich in FA Cup replay

The Belgium ace has been linked with a move away in January, but manager Antonio Conte has given him a chance to impress at Stamford Bridge.

David Luiz also returns to the Chelsea side, with Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata on the bench.

Championship outfit Norwich earned a replay after holding Chelsea to a 0-0 draw on January 6 and are coming into the match in good form after beating high-flying Bristol City 1-0 in their last outing.

James Maddison — who has scored seven goals in England's second tier for Norwich so far this season — starts for the visitors alongside Nelson Oliveira and Josh Murphy.

Chelsea XI vs Norwich

Chelsea starting XI: Caballero, Azpilicueta (c), David Luiz, Ampadu, Zappacosta, Bakayoko, Drinkwater, Kenedy, Willian, Batshuayi, Pedro.

Chelsea substitutes: Eduardo, Christensen, Sterling, Kante, Musonda, Hazard, Morata.

Norwich starting XI: Gunn, Pinto, Zimmerman, Hanley, Klose, Lewis, Reed, Vrancic, Maddison, Murphy, Oliveira.

Norwich substitutes: McGovern, Husband, Hoolahan, Stiepermann, Raggett, Tettey, Cantwell.

Back To Top