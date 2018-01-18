Michy Batshuayi has been named in the starting lineup for Chelsea's FA Cup third-round replay against Norwich City on Wednesday.

Chelsea team news: Batshuayi and David Luiz start against Norwich in FA Cup replay

The Belgium ace has been linked with a move away in January, but manager Antonio Conte has given him a chance to impress at Stamford Bridge.

David Luiz also returns to the Chelsea side, with Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata on the bench.

Championship outfit Norwich earned a replay after holding Chelsea to a 0-0 draw on January 6 and are coming into the match in good form after beating high-flying Bristol City 1-0 in their last outing.

James Maddison — who has scored seven goals in England's second tier for Norwich so far this season — starts for the visitors alongside Nelson Oliveira and Josh Murphy.

Chelsea starting XI: Caballero, Azpilicueta (c), David Luiz, Ampadu, Zappacosta, Bakayoko, Drinkwater, Kenedy, Willian, Batshuayi, Pedro.

Chelsea substitutes: Eduardo, Christensen, Sterling, Kante, Musonda, Hazard, Morata.

Norwich starting XI: Gunn, Pinto, Zimmerman, Hanley, Klose, Lewis, Reed, Vrancic, Maddison, Murphy, Oliveira.

Norwich substitutes: McGovern, Husband, Hoolahan, Stiepermann, Raggett, Tettey, Cantwell.