Chelsea's initial approaches for West Ham striker Andy Carroll have revealed a difference in valuation between the clubs and progress over a move could be slow, Goal understands.

West Ham standing firm with Chelsea over £20m Carroll fee

Carroll is thought to be keen to take the opportunity at Chelsea, but West Ham have so far been inflexible over their £20 million asking price, after initially rejecting the idea of a six-month loan move.

The England striker has 18 months left on his £70,000-a-week contract at the East London club as the Blues look to bring in help for a tiring Alvaro Morata.

Michy Batshuayi is awaiting an outcome to the talks and is keen to go on loan, with Sevilla pushing for a loan deal as soon as they can. West Ham had requested Batshuayi initially, but he prefers a move to Spain and won't be included in the deal.

West Ham also are considering offers for their other strikers, including Diafra Sakho, Javier Hernandez and Andre Ayew. Ayew has interest from Swansea City, but they are similarly falling short of West Ham's asking price.

Chelsea's interest in Carroll comes after the club failed to sign Fernando Llorente from Swansea in the summer, as he opted to join Tottenham instead.

Red Star Belgrade’s Richmond Boakye is another target that the club began scouting at the start of the season, and he trained in Antonio Conte's Juventus side as a youngster. Watford's Richarlison and Borussia Monchengladbach's Thorgan Hazard are being watched by Chelsea as attacking players the club could go for in the summer.

Roma's Emerson Palmieri has emerged as the club's first-choice left-sided defender as they seek competition for Marcos Alonso.