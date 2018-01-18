Mbaye Diagne joins Kasimpasa from Tianjin Teda

Mbaye Diagne has joined Turkish side, Kasimpasa from Chinese outfit, Tianjin Teda after he signed a one-and-a-half-year contract with the club.

The forward who joined the Tianjin Olympic Center Stadium outfit in February 2016 from Juventus scored six top-flight goals for the side before his departure.

The club announced the acquisition of the 26-year-old at a ceremony on Wednesday.

“Senegalese striker Mbaye Diagne, 26 years old, from Tianjin Teda team from the Chinese Super League has signed a contract that binds him for one and a half years at the signing ceremony where our Sports Director Nursal Bilgin is present at Kemerburgaz Facilities,” read a statement on club website.