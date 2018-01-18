Juventus have been the club most heavily linked to North Korean teenager Han Kwang-song, but his agent has confirmed the striker is also open to a move to the Premier League.

Juventus a dream but Han Kwang-song open to Premier League move - agent

After making four Serie A appearances for Cagliari last season, the 19-year-old was sent on loan to Perugia and has impressed with seven goals in 17 Serie B games.

The Under 19 international has reportedly attracted interest from Juventus, and his agent, Sandro Stemperini, admits the switch to Turin would be a dream for Han.

"There is so much talk, it's true. And in these cases a bit of truth will have to be there, considering the excellent relationships that exist between Cagliari and Juventus," he told CalcioMercato. "At the moment, however, no one at Juventus has contacted us directly, maybe it will happen soon, it's normal for the clubs to speak to each other first. What is certain is that there is interest in the boy from many large clubs, not only Italian.

"For the moment, it's a dream. Every young football player hopes to join a great team. It's true that Han supported Juve as a favourite in Italy and it's true that his idol is Paulo Dybala.

"Han has all the potential to become a great footballer, and in his first impression he has shown he already belongs in Serie A. He is doing very well at Perugia and he is still very young."

Han's representative added later, however, that he is open to a move away from Italy and has already attracted interest from both Liverpool and Tottenham, though no clubs have formalised their interest with a bid.

"He likes Real Madrid and Barcelona in Spain. Like in England he likes important Champions League clubs like Arsenal, Manchester City and United," he told Sport Witness.

“Officially, I do not have a call from Tottenham. There are several officials, from Germany. It’s normal that several clubs ask about him because he is a youngster who is playing very well, who here in Italy is being followed by Juventus, an important club. It’s normal for everyone to talk to me. But officially, from Tottenham, I do not have a call.

“Of course the player likes the Premier League. It is normal, the most important football in the world is in England, Spain and Italy. This is normal, to be delighted with the football of England as well.

“Before going to Cagliari, Liverpool had an interest in him. Liverpool already knew the player. Liverpool were seriously interested. After he moved to Cagliari, already in an Italian club, they did not come back, no. Now I know nothing about it.”