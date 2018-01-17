Gor Mahia have insisted that midfielder Kenneth Muguna is still their player despite reports that he has signed for KF Tirana.

Gor Mahia: Kenneth Muguna is still our player

K’Ogalo CEO Omondi Aduda has revealed to Goal that they have not done any transfer business in regards to the former Western Stima midfielder and that they are open to the same if approached.

“Tirana approached us for Miguna’s services and we outlined to them what we want done so as to make the transfer move a success. However, we have not heard from them since the first contact and are still waiting. No other team has reached us out for the player (Muguna).”

Aduda added, “As it stands, Muguna still belongs to Gor Mahia. He is our player and we still have him in our plans for next season. I am made to understand that he is in the country so we are waiting to see what happens. We are ready to have him back.”

Already, Muguna has been listed as a player for KF Tirana in Albania.