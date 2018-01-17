SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler, believes that the club’s hardnosed stance which saw Jeremy Brockie remain at the Tshwane-based outfit at the beginning of the season despite him handing in a transfer request was vilified by Matsatsantsa’s recent success.

SuperSport United were right to keep Jeremy Brockie on, says Eric Tinkler

On Monday, SuperSport finally announced that the 30-year-old was given permission to join Mamelodi Sundowns following months of hackling, and Brockie’s now former coach, Tinkler believes that the decision to keep him on was the right one as he helped the club to an MTN 8 triumph and was influential in their Caf Confederation Cup run which saw them get to the final.

"Was it the right thing to keep him? Did he help us win the MTN8? Yes. Did he help us get to the Caf Confederation Cup final? Yes. So was it the right decision (to keep him initially). Yes,” Tinkler was quoted as saying by Sport24.

Meanwhile, the 47-year-old mentor also dismissed any talk of bad blood between him and the New Zealand international, stating that they had a good working relationship and wished the star striker all the best for the future.

"Never. There were never any issues between him and I. And he has served the club very well in the time that he was here,” he explained.

"As a club we obviously wish him all the best now. This is probably his last opportunity to really cash in – he’s not a youngster any more," he concluded.