With one Ghanaian reportedly on his way out of West Ham United, a compatriot could be heading the other way round.

Atsu to replace Ayew at West Ham United?

According to the Northern Echo, Newcastle United star Christian Atsu has emerged on the shopping list of the Hammers.

With Mikail Antonio's continual struggle with injury, reports say manager David Moyes is keen to strengthen his wing options in the fight to maintain their topflight status.

However, a swoop for the Ghana speedster looks only likely if the Hammers fail to reach a deal for first-choice target Adama Traore of Middlesbrough.

Just last month, Atsu put up, perhaps, his most commanding season display against none other than West Ham, scoring and setting up goal another in a dramatic 3-2 win for the Magpies.

The 26-year-old has so far made 19 league appearances, involving 16 starts and two goals, this campaign.

He only completed a permanent move to The Toon Army last summer after a successful loan spell from Chelsea.

West Ham's rumoured interest in Atsu comes as news about Andre Ayew's imminent departure from London Stadium gains more prominence.

The deputy Ghana captain is reportedly all but set for a move away, with former club Swansea City his most likely destination, as he continues to sit on the fringes of Moyes' set-up.

The former Marseille attacker has made 18 league outings, involving nine starts and three goals, thus far for the Hammers this season.