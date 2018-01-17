Katsina United’s Destiny Ashadi will skip his side away tie to Sunshine Stars in Akure on Wednesday to fully recover from the waist injury he copped against Kano Pillars last Sunday.

Katsina United’s Ashadi to miss Sunshine Stars’ tie

Ashadi scored a dramatic late penalty kick to restore parity in Chanji Boys’ home game with Sai Masu Gida in their last home game but the midfielder revealed that he played the spot kick in pains.

“I won’t be able to play against Sunshine Stars because I sustained an injury around my waist area and I have been told to rest it to see if I can make it for the weekend league tie against Enyimba,” Ashadi told Goal.

“I played the penalty kick against Kano Pillars aware of the injury but I had to play it to help my team. A loss on the opening day of the season would have been very devastating and I thank God I was able to score it.

“I am looking forward to bouncing back against Enyimba and I will do my best to listen to the instructions of the team doctor to ensure that I am back on my feet as soon as possible. The game with Enyimba is very important to us and we are going to do whatever it takes to ensure that secure our first home win after that tie.”