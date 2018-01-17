Yobe Desert Stars will play their first home match in the Nigeria Professional Football League at the Damaturu Stadium after the League Management Company approved the use of the just refurbished edifice.

LMC approves Damaturu Stadium for Yobe Stars

The newly promoted side will play their first topflight game against Wikki Tourists and team’s coach Mohammed Babaganaru is delighted that they are going to make use of the playing turf they are familiar with than playing outside their base.

“We are going to play our home game at Damaturu Stadium it has been revealed to us. I am happy that we do not have to leave our home ground,” Babaganaru told Goal.

“The game in Nnewi has come and gone and we have noted the positives of the loss. My boys played very well and were only unlucky to lose. We shall strive to play up to our best with the belief that we are good enough to earn our first victory of the season.

“The road has been tough but we are certain that what we are building will stand the test of time and that our fans must be patient and continue to support us at all times."