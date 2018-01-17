Plateau United can retain Nigerian league title, says Elisha Golbe

Plateau United's Elisha Golbe says his side is aiming to retain the Nigeria Professional Football League crown after a 1-0 win against Nasarawa United in Lafia.

Raphael Ayagwa's strike ensured Kennedy Boboye's men get past the Solid Miners to start their title defence on a bright note at the Lafia City Stadium on Sunday.

And the Peace Boys captain, who led his side to their first-ever title triumph in 45 years of history last season feels retaining the league diadem this term is a possibility.

"It was a great game we had against Nasarawa United and we are all happy for the three points. Everyone on the team worked hard and played well to secure it," Golbe told Goal.

"It was not easy though, despite the little chaos from the fans since the first half, we were glad the game ended peacefully. As champions, we needed to prove our worth and we know that to retain the title, we must work extra hard which we are started doing well.

"I think it is possible for us to be champions again if some other teams like Kano Pillars, Enyimba and Enugu Rangers have done it before.

"I don't believe they have two heads or four legs to achieve it but with determination, hard work, and team spirit, we can retain the title."

Ahead of their showdown with Rivers United, the defender insists he side will not leave anything to chance when they face Stanley Eguma's side in Jos on Wednesday.

"I think Rivers United will be well prepared for us but we will not give them any room to stop us," he continued.

"The new players we have are experienced coming from big teams and I believe they will cope and add great depth to our team.

"We are not carried away by our achievements last season because being a champion before does not make a champion always. We will continue to psyche ourselves up and play like we have never won the title.

"We will take each game the way they come and will continue to fight to win. We are happy with our first win and we hope to sustain the feat and make the people and government of Plateau State proud in the end."