Inter are closing on their second signing of the January transfer window after advancing in talks with Barcelona over midfielder Rafinha, sources tell Goal.

Inter and Barcelona close to agreement over Rafinha deal

Goal understands that Inter director Piero Ausilio is currently in Catalunya to discuss terms for the player, who has struggled to break back into the first team at Camp Nou after returning from a serious knee injury.

And after some discussion, Barcelona are now ready to release Rafinha on loan to San Siro in a deal that will include a purchase option.

The 24-year-old Brazil international, brother of Bayern Munich's Thiago, has long been a target of the Nerazzurri.

Talks had stalled previously, however, over the option at the end of his loan.

Inter were keen to close negotiations on a figure around €20 million, while Barca were holding out for closer to €28m.

But there has been a breakthrough, and the midfielder is close to joining Inter as the Italian giants look to build on a positive start to the season which sees them in contention for Champions League qualification.

If he agrees to the switch, Rafinha will become Inter's second signing of the window, after defender Lisandro Lopez joined from Benfica earlier in the week.