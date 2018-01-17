Mahrez 'will cost more than £100m' in the summer, claims Leicester boss Puel

Leicester City manager Claude Puel believes star attacker Riyad Mahrez could "cost even more than £100 million" in the summer transfer window.

Mahrez, 26, has been linked with a move away from the Premier League side, with Arsenal and Liverpool among those reportedly interested.

The Algeria international has recaptured some of his best form this season, scoring seven times and assisting seven in 23 league games.

Puel believes Leicester will keep Mahrez through January despite the reported interest from rivals, and the price tag could be big if they sell him next summer.

"Maybe in the summer he will cost even more than £100m,” Puel told reporters. “It’s just rumours, noise about him.

“We can see Riyad smile, enjoying his football, enjoying to play with his team-mates.

“After the training session he continues to play, I wanted him to stay rested, but it’s perfect.”

Mahrez claimed the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award in 2015-16, when he helped Leicester to a fairytale title success.

Puel said the attacker was nearing his best once again and he expects it to continue.

"The good ambition for him is to continue this hard work, to show his consistency game after game, until the end of the season," he said.

"He has come back at a good level: he is clinical, with assists, with goals, and it's important he continues this work and shows people the player he is, without the ball [and] with it.

"He is making progress. It’s a good thing of course, [if] he continues all season with us."