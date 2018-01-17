ADO Den Haag confirm Benfica approach for Tyronne Ebuehi

ADO Den Haag have confirmed Benfica have made an approach for Tyronne Ebuehi, but has stressed a transfer has not yet been agreed.
The 22-year-old who has featured two times for the Super Eagles have been linked with a move to Norwich City, Anderlecht and Olympiacos with the Portuguese side in pole position.
However, the Haag wrote on Twitter that:” There are currently no substantive communications be done about Sam Ebuehi.
“ADO Den Haag and Benfica do have contact on the back.”
Er kunnen op dit moment nog geen inhoudelijke mededelingen gedaan worden over Tyronne Ebuehi. ADO Den Haag en Benfica hebben wel contact over de back. pic.twitter.com/Y2OO7QV6tw
