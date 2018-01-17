ADO Den Haag confirm Benfica approach for Tyronne Ebuehi

ADO Den Haag have confirmed Benfica have made an approach for Tyronne Ebuehi, but has stressed a transfer has not yet been agreed.

The 22-year-old who has featured two times for the Super Eagles have been linked with a move to Norwich City, Anderlecht and Olympiacos with the Portuguese side in pole position.

However, the Haag wrote on Twitter that:” There are currently no substantive communications be done about Sam Ebuehi.

“ADO Den Haag and Benfica do have contact on the back.”