Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael has vehemently denied reports linking with a possible move to Kaizer Chiefs at the end of the season.

Luc Eymael insists Kaizer Chiefs haven't contacted him

“There’s a coach who is in place at Kaizer Chiefs. So, I don’t want to talk about it. It’s unfair to talk of something that’s not going to happen. If one day, I get contacted by them then you can ask me that question,” Eymael told Goal.

Steve Komphela has been under immense pressure over the past two-and-a-half seasons, and it is unclear at this stage if his contract which expires in June this year, will be renewed, but Eymael says no one has contacted from Amakhosi.

“Last season, people was also talking about me going to Pirates, Chiefs, Ajax Cape Town. So, I haven’t been contacted by Chiefs and I think it would be unfair for them to contact me now because there is a coach in place doing the job. I don’t like to focus on the future. I want to focus on the present, and the present is that I’m at Free State Stars. We’ve got a lot of important games coming up,” Eymael said.

The highly-rated coach, who is slowly making a name for himself in the PSL, recently joined forces with reputable sports agency ProSport International, but Eymael denied that he joined the agency with a view to move to a bigger club in the near future.

“No, this contract is not signed with the idea of a bigger move. We signed this contract more than two months ago. I have known Mike Makaab since 2012. He tried to get me to South Africa between 2012 and 2013. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out because people felt I didn’t have big results and didn’t know South African football, but now I’ve proven that SA football is not different," he said.

“Soccer is the same all over the world. So, with regard to moving, I’m not thinking of moving. Like I said, I’m happy at Free State Stars,” Eymael concluded.