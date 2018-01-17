Jeremy Brockie explains Mamelodi Sundowns move

Mamelodi Sundowns recently confirmed the signing of one of the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) hottest properties in Jeremy Brockie.

The New Zealand international has been at the centre of a long transfer saga which saw him eventually hand in a transfer request at the beginning of the season, but it was to no avail as SuperSport United remained hardnosed despite Sundowns’ persistence.

However, with the Brazilians reigniting their interest in Brockie in the January transfer window, Matsatsantsa finally loosened their grip and allowed the 30-year-old to make his big move.

Speaking to the club’s website following the confirmation of his transfer, Brockie revealed that it was coach Pitso Mosimane’s ambition which brought him to the club.

“My biggest motivation for joining Sundowns is their ambition,” Brockie told the club’s website.

“The ambition of the club is to win every trophy and every competition that they are involved in. I’ve spoken to coach Pitso Mosimane, the ambition and drive that he has to succeed really motivates and excites me. I can’t wait to start playing for him. When he talks about wanting to win the Champions League again, it gives you a good buzz. I would really like to have a good shot at that. Watching Sundowns win that trophy a couple of years ago makes me want to go out there and test myself in the Champions League, hopefully I can achieve the club’s goals and my personal goals,” he revealed.

“It’s a massive honour to be putting on the yellow shirt of Mamelodi Sundowns,” Brockie added.

“There’s no secret that the club is full of history, it has a history of winning trophies. Recently they won the Caf Champions League. It’s exciting times for myself. I am looking forward to the opportunity of playing with some talented individuals. Watching the team lately really excites me. I am really looking forward to developing those relationships on and off the pitch with those players. It seemed like it dragged on forever, at some stage you wonder if the move was going to come,” he explained.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a while now, to finally have it materialise feels great. I am looking forward to put on the shirt for the first time. I know that it’s going to be tough to crack into the side, there is a lot of depth and there are a lot of great players in the Sundowns side. But I believe in my ability and I will complement the team really well,” Brockie concluded.

Meanwhile, Goal can confirm that Brockie has already received his new work permit, and will be in contention for a place in the matchday squad when the Brazilians clash with Platinum Stars on the weekend.