Why Gor Mahia picked Machakos for Caf assignment

Gor Mahia have revealed why they picked Kenyatta (Machakos) over Bukhungu stadium to host the Caf Champions League matches.

The two stadia were approved by Caf to host the continental assignments, but K'Ogalo settled on Machakos which the club treasurer, Sally Bolo argues is pocket-friendly to both club and fans.

The local champions will host Leones Vegetarianos of Equatorial Guinea in the first round of preliminary matches next month.

"Machakos stadium is appropriate because we will reduce on expense at this time when things are hard financially. It will cost the club a million shillings to play in Kisumu - we have flight tickets, accommodation and other expense,” Bolo told the club website.

K’Ogalo will be returning to Machakos for the first time in four years after the club was banned from playing in the County following the violence that erupted after Gor Mahia lost to Sofapaka in 2014.

The ban was lifted on Monday by Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua after a meeting between him and Gor Mahia top officials.