Mathare United have continued with their building process with the signing of Johnstone Omurwa from Wazito FC.

KPL transfers: Mathare United raid Wazito for another signing

The utility player has agreed to ditch the league’s newcomers for the ‘Slum Boys’ after penning a three year deal.

“Johnstone Omurwa has joined the club on a three year deal from newly promoted Wazito. Omurwa is a utility player that can comfortably play across the defence line as well as holding midfield.

The 19 year-old becomes the seventh player to join the club this transfer window after Job Ochieng’, Francis Omondi, Gilbert Osonga, Klinsmann Omulanga, Clifford Alwanga and Mike Simiyu.