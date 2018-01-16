KPL transfers: Mathare United raid Wazito for another signing

Mathare United have continued with their building process with the signing of Johnstone Omurwa from Wazito FC.
The utility player has agreed to ditch the league’s newcomers for the ‘Slum Boys’ after penning a three year deal.
“Johnstone Omurwa has joined the club on a three year deal from newly promoted Wazito. Omurwa is a utility player that can comfortably play across the defence line as well as holding midfield.
The 19 year-old becomes the seventh player to join the club this transfer window after Job Ochieng’, Francis Omondi, Gilbert Osonga, Klinsmann Omulanga, Clifford Alwanga and Mike Simiyu.