It’s Team of the Week time again this week and what a selection we have! For the first time this season, every outfield player on this list had at least two big contributions (goal, assist, or clean sheet) and Kasper Schmeichel had enough saves to push him over the 10 point mark as well. There’s plenty of transfer speculation flying about at the moment and some of these players may be on the move soon. For now though, here are the 11 best individual performances from the latest round of Premier League action.

Fantasy Football: Defenders dominate as Kane continues to fire for Tottenham

GK: Kasper Schmeichel - Leicester City - 1 Game, 7 Saves, 1 Clean Sheet = 10 Points

DF: Jonny Evans - West Brom - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Clean Sheet = 14 Points

Evans was a massive factor in West Brom winning their first Premier League match since August. The performance comes at a great time as well as big clubs have begun to circle around the Northern Ireland international. His potential at West Brom is middling but if he were to make a mooted move to either Manchester City or Arsenal, the 30-year-old could become a very interesting Fantasy option indeed.

DF: Craig Dawson - West Brom - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Clean Sheet = 14 Points

DF: Antonio Valencia - Manchester United - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Clean Sheet = 14 Points

MF: Manuel Lanzini - West Ham - 1 Game, 2 Goals = 14 Points

David Moyes has rejuvenated the West Ham attack of late with the hammers scoring multiple goals in four of the last five matches. Arnautovic has been the main beneficiary of this upswing in form, but Lanzini is slowly creeping back into the Fantasy picture himself. He's already notched more assists than last season and, with four bottom 10 defences in his next five matches, could well earn some more in the coming weeks.

MF: James Ward-Prowse - Southampton - 1 Game, 2 Goals = 14 Points

MF: Son Heung-Min - Tottenham - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist = 11 Points

MF: Mo Salah - Liverpool - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist = 11 Points

The Egypt international continues to be a talisman for both Liverpool and Fantasy owners alike. Salah has contributed a league leading 24 goals this season (goals and assists) which sees him sit with with most points in the Goal game with a nice 25 point cushion. If you do not own Salah, you are playing this game incorrectly.

MF: Ilkay Gundogan - Manchester City - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist = 11 Points

FWD: Marko Arnautovic - West Ham - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 2 Assists = 13 Points

As mentioned above, Arnautovic has been on fire of late having now scored all eight of his goals in the last 10 matches. He has been starting up front for West Ham for the most part and with the Hammers seemingly listening to offers for plenty of other strikers at the club, the Austrian’s potential and minutes could both be set to surge. While Salah has the most contributed goals thus far this season, Arnautovic has the exact same number of goals and assists over the past five matches (4g, 3a).

FWD: Harry Kane - Tottenham - 1 Game, 2 Goals = 12 Points